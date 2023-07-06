Aaron King was found shot to death in 2020 and Thony Roy was beaten by a co-worker at a local Dave and Busters, according to police. He later died.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is dealing with the pain of losing two loved ones to violence in the last few years.

Aaron King was found shot to death in 2020 and more recently, Thony Roy was beaten by a coworker at a local Dave and Busters. He later died.

“He liked to play songs on the guitar and he used to work at Dave and Busters,” said King.

Zariya King remembers her father, Aaron King as a musician and her uncle Thony Roy as a cook at Dave and Busters.

Both men died as a result of violence in Jacksonville.

“Aaron Darius King was brutally murdered on March 31, 2020 and we want justice for him and equality, thank you for the support you give us,” said Zariya.

More recently, MAD DAD’s, a community advocacy group in Jacksonville, put out another call for justice on behalf of Aaron’s family. He was found shot to death in a car on Longchamp Drive on the Westside.

His daughter is learning to live without her dad who made her feel special.

“He would take me to Sonic to get a chili cheese dog and he always got ice cream, the Oreo one, to be specific, and he would share with me and then sometimes he would get me my own M&M one and then we would go home and put them in the freezer and eat them at night and watch a movie,” said Zariya.

Zariya’s Uncle Thony was beaten by a co-worker at Dave and Busters according to police. He died after being on life support for several days.

Zariya’s mother was too shaken to speak with First Coast News because both deaths have taken a toll on her family.

“This made me feel sad,” said Zariya.

The trial for the man accused of beating Roy is scheduled to begin in July.

In the meantime, Zariya, has a memory book with lots of special photos.

It’s now the only way she sees her dad and uncle.