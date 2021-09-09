5 hurt in 5 shootings across Jacksonville overnight, including 2-year-old

Five people were hurt in five separate shootings, including a 2-year-old. Here's what we know about each of the shootings and where the investigations stand.

It was a violent evening that stretched into the overnight hours across Jacksonville, where the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating five separate shooting incidents that left five people hurt, including a 2-year-old child.

East 31st Street

JSO responded to the 1400 block of 31st Street East around 12:21 a.m. Thursday, where an adult was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police do not know the details of what led up to the shooting at this time.

There is a possible suspect, described as a man wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

Violent Crimes Unit Detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

International Village Drive

A 2-year-old is in the hospital Thursday morning after being shot in the Arlington area late Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to a shooting at a home on the 7500 block of International Village Drive in Arlington Hills at 11:40 p.m. Officers say they don't know if the 2-year-old shot himself or if someone else accidentally shot him.

The toddler is expected to be OK. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators believe everyone who was inside at the time is family, but they're still investigating. There was no event or party happening at the time. There's no word yet on whether anyone will face charges.

Everyone is cooperating, and officers have the gun that was fired in the shooting. This is one of at least five shootings overnight Wednesday in Jacksonville.

East 23rd Street

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot while walking in the Longbranch neighborhood Wednesday night.

JSO said the shooting happened on Buckman Street and near East 23rd Street.

At around 9 p.m., a man between 20-30 years old showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower part of his leg.

He told JSO that he was walking down Buckman Street when he heard several gunshots and was struck in the leg.

At this time, police are searching for a black 4-door vehicle, occupied by two to three individuals.

West 12th Street

Around 8 p.m., JSO officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of West 12th Street.

One victim was discovered at the scene suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

At this time no suspects have been arrested as police continue to investigate.

West 29th Street

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shot spotter notification in the 1500 block of West 29th Street.

On the way to the scene, police learned of a victim in the area. When they arrived on scene they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

At this time no suspects have been arrested as police continue to investigate.