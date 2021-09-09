2-year-old shot in Jacksonville Wednesday night, in non-life-threatening condition

Officers say they don't know if the 2-year-old shot himself or if someone else accidentally shot him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 2-year-old is in the hospital Thursday morning after being shot in the Arlington area late Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to a shooting at a home on the 7500 block of International Village Drive in Arlington Hills at 11:40 p.m. Officers say they don't know if the 2-year-old shot himself or if someone else accidentally shot him.

The toddler is expected to be OK. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators believe everyone who was inside at the time is family, but they're still investigating. There was no event or party happening at the time. There's no word yet on whether anyone will face charges.

Everyone is cooperating, and officers have the gun that was fired in the shooting. This is one of at least five shootings overnight Wednesday in Jacksonville.