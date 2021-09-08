Police: 2 separate shootings on Jacksonville's Northwest side, 2 injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were shot in two separate incidents on the city's Northwest side Wednesday night.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shot spotter call in the 1500 block of West 29th Street.
On the way to the scene, police learned of a victim in the area. When they arrived on scene they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.
Shortly after at around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of West 12th Street.
One victim was discovered at the scene suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.
At this time no suspects have been arrested as police continue to investigate both shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.