Police: 2 separate shootings on Jacksonville's Northwest side, 2 injured

Both victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were shot in two separate incidents on the city's Northwest side Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shot spotter call in the 1500 block of West 29th Street.

On the way to the scene, police learned of a victim in the area. When they arrived on scene they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

Shortly after at around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of West 12th Street.

One victim was discovered at the scene suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

At this time no suspects have been arrested as police continue to investigate both shootings.