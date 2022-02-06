2 shot overnight near Empire Point in Jacksonville

According to JSO, a man approached the victims over an unknown dispute. During the incident, the man opened fire and shot the victims.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning near Empire Point in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police responded to the 1600 block of Art Museum Drive at about 1:10 a.m. after receiving a person shot call.

Officers later learned two men took themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

According to JSO, the shooting happened after a man approached the victims over an unknown dispute. During the incident, the man opened fire and shot the victims.

The Crime Scene and Violent Crimes Units are both investigating the shooting.