Teenager critically injured in accidental shooting in Normandy Estates area, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is in critical condition after an accidental shooting early Sunday morning in Jacksonville's Normandy Estates area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at about 12:49 a.m. on Seawalk Trail North. Police later discovered the victim, identified as a teenager, had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The teenager is currently in critical condition, JSO said.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. JSO classified the shooting as accidental.