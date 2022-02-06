Teenager critically injured in accidental shooting in Normandy Estates area, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is in critical condition after an accidental shooting early Sunday morning in Jacksonville's Normandy Estates area.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at about 12:49 a.m. on Seawalk Trail North. Police later discovered the victim, identified as a teenager, had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
The teenager is currently in critical condition, JSO said.
The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. JSO classified the shooting as accidental.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.