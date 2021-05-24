Update expected in Tristyn Bailey murder case 'toward end of week'

The state attorney's office announced in a press release that they are in the final stages of reviewing the facts surrounding the disturbing case.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — (Note: The video above was first published May 18.)

An update is expected in the investigation into the death of Tristyn Bailey toward the end of this week, the state attorney's office announced in a press release Monday.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza will hold a press conference later this week regarding Tristyn's murder, the release says. Prosecutors are in the final stages of reviewing the facts, circumstances and the law relating to the case.

One day after Tristyn's body was found in a wooded area in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood where she lived, 14-year-old Aiden Fucci was arrested and charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder in her death.

"We appreciate the patience and support from family, friends, neighbors and all of the folks who have been following this disturbing case," the release says.

Larizza plans to address several questions and issues that have surfaced surrounding the homicide, the release says.