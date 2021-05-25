2 men arrested in alleged 2020 road rage incident that killed man, two women

Joseph John Devenuta and Lucas Earl Hedetniemi-Hart both face vehicular homicide charges after court documents say a road rage incident led to a deadly crash.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are facing vehicular homicide charges more than a year after a deadly crash took the lives of three people in St. Johns County.

On May 14, 2020, a sprinter van driven by Joseph John Devenuta, 70, became engaged with a Ford F-150 driven by 20-year-old Lucas Earl Hedetniemi-Hart on State Road 16 near US 1, according to an affidavit filed in St. Johns County.

During that time, both men were recklessly chasing each other, cutting in front of each other and running each other off the side of the road, the affidavit states. The drivers also weaved in and out of traffic and did not stop at a red light, according to the affidavit.

In statements given to investigators, both Devenuta and Hedetniemi-Hart admitted to not reporting the incident and not disengaging the other driver, the affidavit says.

However, Devenuta told investigators he did take his cell phone out in an attempt to take a picture of the Ford truck.

At about 7:01 p.m., Devenuta crashed into the back of a stopped Chevrolet Equinox on State Road 16 east of Woodlawn Road. Three people inside the Chevrolet, including driver Christopher Converse and his passengers Lora Holley and Patricia Vos, died in the crash.

Both Devenuta and Hedetniemi-Hart are charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, one count for each of the three victims in the crash.