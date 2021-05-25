Update: Jacksonville police make arrest after woman found dead in apartment on Old Kings Road

Police say a person of interest was quickly identified and taken into custody shortly following the crime.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 32-year-old woman at Kings Crossing Apartments.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Samijo Anthony Hemans, 29, was charged with murder in relation to the incident.

Last Thursday, just after 8:30 p.m., officers reported that they were dispatched to the 7200 block of Old Kings Road South in reference to a woman found dead.

Police say a person of interest was quickly identified and taken into custody shortly following the crime. Police say that person has been identified as Hemans.

A child was also found in the same apartment as the victim but was not injured, according to police.

At this time it's not exactly clear how the woman died or what led up to her death.