JSO arrests 47-year-old man in deadly Normandy Manor shooting investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story dated Feb. 13, 2022.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a 47-year-old man for the deadly shooting of a man in front of his Normandy Manor home Sunday morning.

According to JSO, officers arrested Christopher Lee Thompson, 47, and charged him with murder.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Monteau Drive at around 9:20 a.m. Sunday after someone reported in a 911 call hearing gunshots and a woman screaming, JSO said on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 49-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. The man had been taking food into his home with his wife when he was shot.

A witness told police on Sunday they saw a man running away from the scene around the time of the shooting.

According to JSO, detectives later identified Thompson as the shooter. He was arrested without incident and charged with murder.