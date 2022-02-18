Two arrested for child neglect in St. Johns County after victim is found bedridden

Officials said the child likely fell sometime in the previous month and became bed ridden from their injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two adults were arrested on Thursday after the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to a scene with an injured child in the area of Usina Road.

Deputies assisted fire rescue with an injured child.

The victim was found in their bed surrounded by feces and urine, according to law enforcement.

Officials said the child likely fell sometime in the previous month and became bed ridden from their injuries. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Darcy and Joseph Sargent were arrested for child neglect with great bodily harm, according to law enforcement.

“Crimes against children are one the most heinous crimes an individual can commit. A child’s love for their parent is unconditional and that should never be taken advantage of. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will investigate this incident fully to ensure justice is served as we do with all crimes. Please keep the victim in your prayers as they begin to recover from this traumatic experience,” said Sheriff Hardwick.

The Department of Children and Families has also been notified and a safety plan and placement was put in place.