Deputies: 10-year-old child chased by man near Yulee church

A man was hiding in the bushes and emerged, saying "Hey girl," before chasing the child who rode away on her bicycle, according to the report.

YULEE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a man approaching and chasing a 10-year-old girl Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were called around 1 p.m. The report says the incident happened near the Mercy Hill Church, located at 85520 Miner Rd., according to the sheriff's office.

A man was hiding in the bushes and emerged, saying "Hey girl," before chasing the child, according to the report. The girl rode away on her bicycle while the man chased her, the sheriff's office says.

The child rode home to her mother, who then confronted the man, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was described as having short hair and wearing light-colored baggy pants and a black shirt. Deputies canvassed the area and were unable to find the man.

The man was last seen near the Sand Hickory neighborhood in Yulee, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives are working to gather more information and video evidence in the case, according to the sheriff's office. Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call Nassau County Sheriff's Office Detective Maldonado at 904-548-4073 or Detective Soltero at 904-548-4036.