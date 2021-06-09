Deputies searching for women caught on camera stealing $7K in products from Ulta Beauty in Yulee

Video footage shows the women enter the beauty store and walk out with over $7,000 in products.

YULEE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for two women who were caught on camera stealing over $7,000 in products from the Ulta Beauty store in Yulee.

Deputies said the theft happened on May 25, around 3:13 p.m.

During the incident, video footage shows the women enter the beauty store and walk out with over $7,000 in products, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office posted a video of the incident on its Facebook page.