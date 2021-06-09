Deputies searching for women caught on camera stealing $7K in products from Ulta Beauty in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for two women who were caught on camera stealing over $7,000 in products from the Ulta Beauty store in Yulee.
Deputies said the theft happened on May 25, around 3:13 p.m.
During the incident, video footage shows the women enter the beauty store and walk out with over $7,000 in products, according to authorities.
The sheriff's office posted a video of the incident on its Facebook page.
If you can identify these women, please call Det. Lumpkin at 904-548-4049. To qualify for a reward of up to $1000, please call First Coast Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477). You can also post tips online at www.fccrimestoppers.com.