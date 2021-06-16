Nassau County deputies investigating after man found dead in Callahan pond

Deputies are on scene near the area of Bethel Church Road but have not confirmed the name of the pond where the body was found.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a pond in Callahan Wednesday morning.

Deputies received a call about a man's body floating in a pond around 9 a.m.

After responding to the scene, authorities found the body along with a car parked at the pond.

The dive team is currently working to recover the man from the pond. Deputies said it appears that the body has been in the pond for a few days.

First Coast News has a crew on scene and we will update this story as we learn more information.

