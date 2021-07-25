JSO: Man arrested after woman's body found in house fire in Hogan's Creek

An autopsy revealed the victim had been shot multiple times.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested for murder after police say a woman's body was found in a fire at an abandoned multi-unit housing building in the Hogan's Creek area back in May 2020.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, around 8:25 a.m. the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the unit located at 1023 West 6th Street after reports that it was on fire. Inside the unit, a woman's body was found, according to police.

The female had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to the area, along with the State Fire Marshall to investigate.

An autopsy was done on the victim and the results revealed the victim had been shot multiple times and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, JSO said.

During the investigation, police identified 29-year-old William Henry Cone as the suspect.