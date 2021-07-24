North Jacksonville shooting sends 64-year-old woman to hospital

The shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Palmetto Bay Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman is recovering from what is believed to be a domestic-related shooting in North Jacksonville.

When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders took her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.