Five teens injured, one dead in shooting near First Coast High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Oceanway neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. All of the victims are 17 and 18, police said. The location of the shooting is blocks away from First Coast High School, but police do not know if the teens are students.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Duval Station Road and Starratt Road.

The shooter fired at the victims, four males and two females, who were in a vehicle, police said. One of the occupants in the vehicle was not injured, police said. The vehicle with the victims then drove to the 17000 block of Lanier Road in an attempt to escape the shooter, police said.

Police said a silver SUV may have been involved, but no suspects have been identified.

According to JSO, it is too early to tell if the incident is gang-related, but they are investigating.