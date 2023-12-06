Fans meet with Jaguars team leadership to talk stadium renovations

Many at the meeting wanted to know how that money will benefit the city of Jacksonville in the long run and bring more business to the surrounding area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguar’s fans had their first opportunity to express their opinions on the team’s proposed stadium renovations to team leadership during a community meeting Monday morning.

The first of 14 planned meetings was held at Strings Sport Brewery in Springfield just a week after the team revealed proposed renderings for what they are calling ‘the stadium of the future’. The renovations come with a $2 billion price tag, half of which would be paid by taxpayers.

Many in attendance were on board with renovating the stadium, fans said they want the bigger concourse, easier access to top levels and of course, shaded seats.

“It involves a lot of taxpayer money and they need to be as transparent as possible," Brad McGurie, a life-long Jags fan, said.

Many at the meeting wanted to know how that money will benefit the city of Jacksonville in the long run and bring more business to the surrounding area here at TIAA Bank field.

“It will bode well for the Jaguars to stay and for him to actually get more involved in the community It’s not just about football even though I’m a season ticket holder, it brings more to the city that just football," Randy Felder, a season ticket holder, said.

Team president Mark Lamping gave more details on how he plans to create a surrounding entertainment district that will attract non-NFL stakeholders.

"Our goal is pretty simple, to create a development catalyst on the Eastside of downtown... where you can eventually have these forces of development meeting in downtown Jacksonville joining all the other major development that's already happening there. It isn't just about the stadium" Mark Lamping Jaguars team president, said.

While details are limited, Lamping gave his vision for the development in the area surrounding the stadium.

“It'd be mixed use. So by definition, housing, retail, entertainment, in some office, maybe a hotel, all depends on what the total package is," Mark Lamping Jaguars team president, said.

Lamping says in order to move forward with construction after the 2025 season, and to protect pricing, spending on the project needs to start in October.

“It's about a million dollars a month starting this October. I'm not sitting here, assuming we're going to have a deal by October. But we will take a step back and assessment," Lamping said.

None of the plans for this project have been approved yet. Incoming mayor Donna Deegan saying she plans to hire a team of professionals to negotiate the deal on behalf of taxpayers.