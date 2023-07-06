Here's how to make your voice heard on Jags Stadium improvements

'Stadium of the Future' design plans were introduced Wednesday morning. The Jaguars will host 14 community "huddles" to receive input from the community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars will host 14 meetings with the public at different locations around the city, allowing citizens to give their input on plans for the new 'Stadium of the Future' project.

The project plans to transform TIAA Bank Field and transform the experience of Jaguars fans.

The design was introduced Wednesday morning to mixed public reception -- some celebrating the futuristic designs and others remarking that it looks like "a toilet bowl."

The stadium design highlights include a 360-degree concourse that is four times wider than before and will offer fans expansive views of downtown Jacksonville and the St. Johns River, interactive social bars and a variety of unique experiences alongside culinary delights native to Jacksonville. Additionally, the seating bowl flexibility will provide a base capacity of 62,000 with expansion capabilities up to 71,500 for a college football game and more for a concert.