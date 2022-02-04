Skip Navigation
News
Olympics
Olympics
Team USA's Brianna Decker hurt during women's hockey match vs. Finland
The U.S. team's matchup in defense of their Olympic title was overshadowed by one of their players suffering an injury on the ice.
Olympics
Team event up 1st as Olympic figure skating begins
Japan is vying to knock off either Russia, the U.S. or Canada on the podium, which most years is a scramble between the three.
Olympics
You can watch the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing here
The ceremony will be held at Beijing National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest," which was originally constructed for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.
Olympics
Streaming Guide: How to watch events during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
The U.S. gets started with the mixed doubles curling team. There will also be a pair of women’s hockey games, but the U.S. doesn’t hit the ice till Thursday.
Olympics
Olympic athletes have new anxiety: testing negative for COVID
A single positive test could end Olympic dreams for these athletes before they begin thanks to China's strict "zero tolerance" policy against the virus.
Olympics
The Daily
Olympics
'The course is amazing': Beijing Olympics skiers finally get first cracks at unknown downhill
Thursday was the first time that the world’s best skiers got a chance to see the Rock course up close at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Olympics
Country may be forced out of Olympics team figure skating competition due to COVID
Germany only has one pairs team at the Olympics. One of those skaters has tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the team event.
The Daily Section
Olympics
Olympic officials move quickly after skeleton rider posts tearful video from COVID isolation
The video by Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans quickly captured attention and raised questions about how her mental health was being affected.
Olympics
Why is Taiwan not called Taiwan at the Olympics?
The four Taiwanese athletes competing at the Winter Olympics can't use the name Taiwan.
Olympics
Shiffrin saw what Biles, other Summer Olympians went through
Olympic athletes face a unique brand of public pressure when they perform, and some have recently become more vocal about the mental health challenges they face.
The Daily Section
Featured Videos
Rules of the game: Alpine skiing
Rules of the game: Ice Hockey
Rules of the game: Ice dancing vs. pairs figure skating
Rules of the game: Figure skating jumps explained
Rules of the game: Curling terminology
Rules of the game: Curling
US athletes get red carpet send-off to Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics 2022 fast facts
Ralph Lauren rolls out buffalo plaid for Team USA in Beijing
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics sports
Paralympic symbol installed at Odaiba Marine Park
Buzz: Krysta Palmer brings home bronze medal, says adversity made her stronger
Olympics
Beijing Olympics curling sheets sit atop pool where Michael Phelps won 8 golds
In a cool bit of engineering and technology, the Water Cube for the 2008 Summer Olympics has turned into the Ice Cube for the 2022 Winter Games.
Olympics
'The course is amazing': Beijing Olympics skiers finally get first cracks at unknown downhill
Thursday was the first time that the world’s best skiers got a chance to see the Rock course up close at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Olympics
Olympics
Country may be forced out of Olympics team figure skating competition due to COVID
Germany only has one pairs team at the Olympics. One of those skaters has tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the team event.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the game: Explaining the Olympic alpine skiing events
There are four distinct disciplines in alpine skiing, plus an event that combines two of them and a team competition.
Olympics
Olympics
How to watch figure skating and ice dancing at Beijing Olympics
In addition to their individual events, some will have the job of competing in the team skating event.
Olympics
When and how to watch the US hockey teams live at the Beijing Olympics
The U.S. women are the defending gold medalists. A group of young and hungry players represent the men. Here is when to watch them live at the Beijing Olympics.
Olympics
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the game: 10 hockey terms to know
What's a blue line for and what the heck is icing? Here are some hockey basics for the casual fan watching the Winter Olympics.
Olympics
Rules of the game: Olympic curling explained
Curling is one of those Olympic sports that just about anyone can try, but that doesn't mean it's easy. Here's how it's done and what some of the terms mean.
Olympics
Olympic officials move quickly after skeleton rider posts tearful video from COVID isolation
The video by Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans quickly captured attention and raised questions about how her mental health was being affected.
NBC Olympics
NBC Olympics
Elana Meyers Taylor: Competing in Beijing 'says more than any boycott could'
NBC Olympics
Relive a historic 24 hours for US women at the last Winter Olympics
NBC Olympics
Chloe Kim, Shaun White lead 2022 U.S. Olympic snowboard team
Sports
Episcopal grad, Olympian Garrett Scantling inspires Eagles players to fly high in their goals
Olympics
UCCS-alum wins U.S. its first women's Olympic track cycling gold
NBC Olympics
Burkina Faso's first medal brings Tokyo Games into record territory
NBC Olympics
Boxer regrets putting silver medal in his pocket at podium ceremony
NBC Olympics
Olympic skateboarder takes out cameraman during run
NBC Olympics
Rules of the Game
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the game: Explaining the Olympic alpine skiing events
There are four distinct disciplines in alpine skiing, plus an event that combines two of them and a team competition.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the game: 10 hockey terms to know
What's a blue line for and what the heck is icing? Here are some hockey basics for the casual fan watching the Winter Olympics.
Olympics
Rules of the game: Olympic curling explained
Curling is one of those Olympic sports that just about anyone can try, but that doesn't mean it's easy. Here's how it's done and what some of the terms mean.
Rules Of The Game
What's the difference between pairs figure skating and ice dancing?
Both pairs figure skating and ice dancing feature a man and a woman competing together and skating to music, but that’s where the similarities mostly stop.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the game: How to tell figure skating jumps apart
Know your toe loop from your salchow. Here's how to tell the six figure skating jumps apart at the Olympics and which one is the most difficult.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Olympic games: Artistic (Synchronized) Swimming
Artistic Swimming is the figure skating of the Summer Olympics. Here's how it works.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Judo
Judo is a combat sport in which a bout can last painstakingly long or can be over in a matter of seconds.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Rugby
In many ways, rugby is like American football without the helmet and pads.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Table Tennis
It's more commonly known as ping pong, but is far more competitive as those little white balls can be hit at speeds more than 60 mph.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the OIympic games: Karate
Karate is one of the sports making its Olympics debut in Tokyo.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Gymnastics
One big change for the 2020 Olympics is that the number of gymnasts in the team competition is reduced from five to four.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Badminton
The game is much like tennis, but that birdie travels much faster than you may think.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Surfing
Surfing is one of the new competitions at the Olympics and requires a little help from Mother Nature.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Triathlon
Something new for the Olympics is the mixed team relay in which two men and two women per team compete.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Skateboarding
Skateboarding is one of the new sports joining the Olympics in Tokyo.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Sport Climbing
Sport Climbing is one of the new Olympics sports debuting in Tokyo.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Water Polo
Water polo is a high-exertion sport that requires players to swim, throw and lift their bodies out of the water to make a play.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Modern Pentathlon
The concept of the Modern Pentathlon dates back to a 19th century story about a French cavalry officer who had to deliver a message on horseback.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Fencing
There are three fencing disciplines and each one has its own set of rules, equipment and strategy.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: 3-on-3 basketball
A popular urban sport comes to the biggest athletic stage in the world for the first time in Tokyo. Here's how it's played.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Equestrian
Equestrian involves three distinct events and is the only Olympic sport where individual men and women compete against each other equally.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Handball
The action is fast-paced in handball and the referee can even penalize you if they think you're stalling.
Rules Of The Game
Rules of the Game: Volleyball and Beach Volleyball
The basic rules of volleyball and beach volleyball are the same, but team sizes, court size and scoring are different.
Rules Of The Game
