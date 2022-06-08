Jags and TIAA Bank Field hosting a job fair June 12 and 13

The job fair will take place at TIAA Bank Field from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and TIAA Bank Field Stadium will host a job fair Sunday, June 12 and Monday, June 13 to fill more than 1,000 part-time positions for 2022 home games and other events.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Job seekers can park at the stadium in Lot C and enter through the Easter Club Gates. The job fair is inside the Gallagher Club East.

According to a press release, available positions include ushers, ticket takers, food service staff, bartenders, servers, cashiers, security, merchandise staff, housekeeping and parking attendants.

The companies hiring are: The Jacksonville Jaguars, ASM Global Jacksonville, S.A.F.E. Management, Delaware North, City Wide and Fanatics.