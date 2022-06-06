Jaguars backup QB C.J. Beathard carted off the field during OTAs

Beathard was injured after throwing a pass during 11-on-11s towards the end of OTAs on Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Jaguars backup quarterback, C.J. Beathard, was carted off the field after suffering an injury during Monday's OTAs.

"I was looking at the throw and then saw him (Beathard) on the ground. I wasn't sure exactly if someone bumped into him if, he just went the wrong way I don't really know. Just hope he's alright," Jaguars quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, said.

Beathard was hurt while throwing a pass during 11-on-11s. He remained down on the field for several minutes before being carted off.

The Jaguars say they will provide an injury update once he is evaluated.

The 2017 third round pick is in the second year of a two-year deal. He appeared in two games last season completing both of his passes for 33 yards.

In four seasons with the 49ers and Jaguars Beathard has thrown 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Jake Luton and E.J. Perry are the two other quarterbacks on the roster behind Lawrence.