VyStar customers say they are 'done' with outages, consider leaving credit union

The Florida Office of Financial Regulation, which oversees the state's financial industry says, it is monitoring the situation as the credit union continue.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some VyStar customers are spending the holiday weekend considering closing their accounts. They say they are tired of dealing with outages that began more than two weeks ago.

The company's Facebook page is growing with comments and frustrations, and CEO Brian Wolfburg told us earlier this week, "We know what an impact this has been over the past week, and we apologize for that."

Since our interview with Wolfburg on Tuesday, VyStar has not updated its Facebook daily but did email its members on Friday explaining, "Our entire organization is committed to delivering reliable Online and Mobile Banking service and appreciate the trust you've placed in us."

"We all feel horrible about it. We've been here working around the clock to get back the system that we know we owe our members," Wolfburg said.

The Florida Office of Financial Regulation, which oversees the state's financial services industry, says, it "is monitoring the situation as the credit union continues to work through the matter."

Wolfburg told us wait times logging in online should diminish, and he expected the mobile app to be up and running within a week.

We asked for an update on VyStar's outage issues on Wednesday but have not heard back.