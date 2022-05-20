VyStar: No cyberattack; customer information not comprised as network glitches persist for 7 days

VyStar's Chief Member Experience Officer Joel Swanson could not give a timeline on when app, web issues would be resolved.

A week after a planned outage to its online and mobile banking platforms, VyStar told First Coast News on Friday that problems are persisting in getting its website and app back up and running and there is no timeframe on when connection issues will be fixed.

Joel Swanson, VyStar's chief member experience officer, reassured customers that no personal information has been compromised. Swanson also ruled out a cyberattack or ransomware, during an interview Friday.

"This is definitely not a cyberattack or ransomware. We have an internal information department that was able to confirm that and we brought in third party leading experts during this time just to provide additional resource and can confirm there is no cyberattack or hacking going on."

Swanson says 'unexpected issues' were discovered Sunday night. "The system was inconsistently unavailable and had a lot of wait times and wasn't letting people log-in consistently," he explained.

The company's Contact Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Sunday, according to Swanson. Members can call (904) 777-6000 or (800) 445-6289 for account information.

Customers who live outside VyStar's coverage area, and don't have access to a branch, can access their account details through the Contact Center or through the company's automated phone system known as Magic Touch.

Swanson says direct deposits have not been affected and should be posted to customer's accounts on time. Earlier this week, he says a small number of customers experienced delays with certain account transfers, but tells First Coast News those issues have been resolved.

VyStar is waiving and refunding fees during this outage, including for Non-Sufficient Funds (NSF), Overdraft and Courtesy Pay, Consumer and Commercial Loans, according to Swanson.