VyStar accounts insured up to $250,000, according to National Credit Union Administration

NCUA tells First Coast News, "Credit union members have never lost even a penny of insured savings at a federally insured credit union."

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — VyStar customers are telling us they are still having problems logging into their accounts, despite the credit union rolling out a new website on Monday.

Sandra Silvers is taking VyStar to task after receiving an email earlier this week detailing how she can access her accounts, which the credit union says can be done 'seamlessly.'

But, she says, logging in has come with hiccups. "It's funny because you click on there, log in, nothing happens," she told First Coast News.

We first spoke with Silvers last week and, like others, she was unable to view her statements. This week, some progress, but the headaches remain.

"Now, when you go on there, there are no transactions at all. There's just balances," she said.

VyStar says third party experts have confirmed there was no ransomware or cyberattack and accounts are safe and secure.

We reached out to the National Credit Union Administration, one agency that oversees credit unions. It says, "Each credit union member has at least $250,000 in total coverage," as part of the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund created more than 50 years ago.

NCUA also tells First Coast News, "Credit union members have never lost even a penny of insured savings at a federally insured credit union."

We asked VyStar for an update Wednesday but haven't received one. Its last post to Facebook was Tuesday night.

Silvers, who's been a member since 1997, wants better communication from VyStar.