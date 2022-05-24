VyStar CEO: 'We all feel horrible' about lack of online access, promises review of what caused outages

Brian Wolfburg says a review will include looking at the planning, architecture and testing of its app and website designs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — VyStar CEO Brian Wolfburg is promising a better customer experience after more than 11 days of outages that have plagued the credit union's mobile app and website.

"What we are going to do is a full postmortem after we finish this to evaluate everything that occurred," he told First Coast News.

Wolfburg says that review will include looking at the planning, architecture and testing of its app and website designs.

He calls the outage an unexpected 'trip-up' caused by load limits.

"We have the weight of the organization and the community and what it means to our members on our shoulders," Wolfburg said.

VyStar says a queue system is currently set up where customers can see their wait times. It's a feature Wolfburg says was implemented as it brought back access to its website. "When those start to drop off as a percentable overall sign in, we will have a much faster queue," Wolfburg explained.

We asked Wolfburg about Nymbus, the company chosen last year to be VyStar's digital banking partner.

He says he has confidence in them and calls the decision to place one of VyStar's executives on Nymbus' board a common business practice.

"When we invest our members money, we want to have oversight of that money," Wolfburg said.

VyStar says account transfers within the credit union are unavailable, but it should be operational within three days.

Other functions, including scheduling and paying bills, are working. He anticipates the app to be up and running within a week.

"I think anyone who is getting in and using it is finding it to be a great system," he said.