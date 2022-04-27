'I miss him bad:' Family identifies swimmer that drowned at Huguenot

20-year-old Carey Holland Jr.’s body was recovered at Huguenot Memorial Park Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of 20-year-old Carey Holland Jr. has identified him as the drowning victim at Huguenot Memorial Park Saturday afternoon.

His friends reported him missing to police after he disappeared in the water.

Evelyn Davis, Hollands grandmother, says when she got the call about her grandson drowning, she was at a loss for words.

“I don't know, I just fell to the floor, that was a hard thing for me to accept," said Davis.

Davis says Holland’s father just died two years ago. So another death in the family is even harder to take in.

“I don't know what to say or do or nothing. I'm just lost, just lost," said Davis.

His little cousin says she and Holland Jr. were very close. A type of bond that could never be broken.

“He had a burst of energy, he would just get up and dance, he would have headphones in he would be dancing around the house making noise, bothering me out of all people," said Holland.

Holland says there are many things she’ll miss about her cousin.

“Him just being loud and obnoxious blasting his music, that's what I will miss the most," said Holland.