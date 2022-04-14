x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

LIVE: Fire Rescue responds to incident at Jacksonville diving academy

A patient was transported to the hospital from the CDA Technical Institute (CDA), an underwater welding academy.

More Videos

The video attached to this article is from a previous, unrelated report.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to a drowning call CDA Technical Institute, which trains in diving and underwater welding, Thursday morning, officials said.

One individual was transported to the hospital.

At the time, the patient was still alive, JFRD said.

A police scene is unfolding at the CDA Technical Academy in Jacksonville Thursday morning, a passerby told First Coast News. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Department will hold a press conference to discuss the incident at 12:10 p.m. Check back for here for updates. 