LIVE: Fire Rescue responds to incident at Jacksonville diving academy

A patient was transported to the hospital from the CDA Technical Institute (CDA), an underwater welding academy.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to a drowning call CDA Technical Institute, which trains in diving and underwater welding, Thursday morning, officials said.

One individual was transported to the hospital.

At the time, the patient was still alive, JFRD said.

A police scene is unfolding at the CDA Technical Academy in Jacksonville Thursday morning, a passerby told First Coast News.