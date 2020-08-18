Food giveaway to be hosted in West Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon

The giveaway will begin at 3 p.m. and will be held in the parking lot of the UF/IFAS Duval County Extension office at 1010 N. McDuff Ave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Families in need will be able to receive free food Tuesday at the drive-thru food giveaway hosted by the Duval Soil and Water Conservation District, according to a news release.

The giveaway will begin at 3 p.m. and will be held in the parking lot of the UF/IFAS Duval County Extension office at 1010 N. McDuff Ave. The event is also in partnership with Farm Share Jacksonville and anticipated hundreds of people in need will turn out.

To stay safe amid the pandemic, all volunteers will wear gloves and masks and attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles with their trunks open to receive items.

“The need in our community has been made worse by the pandemic and we want to help meet that need," said Jennifer Casey, Vice-Chair of the Duval Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. "I’m grateful for all our partners who have worked hard to relieve a bit of stress on our families,”