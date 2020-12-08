'This is going to be a tough year': Nonprofit organization helps Duval County students at risk of dropping out amid pandemic

A nonprofit called Communities in Schools works with 7,000 Duval County students who were considering dropping out of school.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic has created a series of challenges for the upcoming school year.

The pandemic has sparked debates about masks, the need for personal protective equipment and whether schools should avoid face-to-face instruction altogether.

The circumstances have been tense and emotional.

A nonprofit called Communities in Schools works with 7,000 Duval County students who were considering dropping out of school.

Here in Jacksonville, the program has partnered with 39 schools.

A spokesperson said 95% of their seniors graduate.

"The learning disruptions of the last few months have been traumatic for students who feel like they are so far behind now," said Rey Saldana, president and CEO of Communities in Schools.

Saldana wants to be sure those high-risk students return with strong expectations

"Our teams are working not just inside schools with teachers, but on front porches, on the phones with families that are trying to get a grip with the chaotic nature of this new school year," he said.

The stresses of job loss and being unable to pay the rent are all impacting students, he said.

Many of the students CIS serve come from low-income communities.

"We need to understand those kinds of disruptions are not lost on the students and they can feel the effects of an adult who is depressed or facing challenges," Saldana said.

He said the goal of his staff working with those students is to be sure they are mentally and emotionally healthy going into the new school year.

"If we are all in this together, let's make sure -- by all means -- those young people who are the most vulnerable to disengage and drop out, are truly getting our attention and our focus," he said.