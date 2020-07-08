More than 50,000 people sign up for SNAP benefits in Duval County

More people are signing up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps known as SNAP.

The struggle of putting food on the table is becoming a problem for more families.

Thousands are still filing for unemployment for the first time and the $600 federal unemployment benefit is gone. It's replacement is still undecided by legislators. More people are signing up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps known as SNAP.

Between March and July, more than 50,000 people in Duval County started using SNAP, according to data from the Florida Department of Children and Families. That's a more than 30 percent increase.

"I got three kids at home and both of us don't have a job," said Jessica Willis. "It's been real difficult."

Willis gets diapers from Community Health Outreach and food using SNAP. Every day is stressful though she tries to stay positive for her kids, which you can see just from the unicorn horn she wears while volunteering at CHO.

"I don't like to let my kids see me cry but to be 100 percent honest I go in the bathroom and I pretty much cry every night," Willis said. "Things are rough, but I try to look on the positive side for most of it. It's stressful and I try to make it through. That's all a mother can do is try to make the best out of life for her children."

Willis is still trying to get her unemployment benefits from June. She says she tries to stretch food, but bills are stacking up.

Those working at food banks are waiting on edge to see what legislators do about unemployment aid. Farm Share Jacksonville's Matthew Galen says they distributed 40 million more meals than usual between March and July.

"It scares me now because the unemployment bonus is in limbo so I'm waiting to see how the public reacts to that, what kind of needs we're gonna have to fulfill," said Galen, the facility manager at Farm Share Jacksonville.

Now Farm Share is trying to add new dates for food distribution at the Jessie Ball duPont Center. They need workers for the paid, temporary position. Read how to apply in the image below.

To make your SNAP money go further, Katie Delaney with Feeding Florida encourages people to go to farmer's markets that use Fresh Access Bucks. They give you a two-for-one deal and during the pandemic the amount you can use for the deal is unlimited.

"There's no sense in feeling embarrassed about any of it," said Delaney, the Feeding Florida Fresh Access Bucks co-manager. "This is just where we are in our culture right now."

Feeding Northeast Florida now has new mobile food pantry sites because of the increased need. One is at Paxon Revival Center Church on the first and third Tuesday of every month beginning at 10 a.m. See other sites on their website.