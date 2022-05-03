Ocean 60 in Atlantic Beach temporarily closed

Ocean 60 Restaurant & Martini Bar is known for its elegant atmosphere and flavorful bites.

An Atlantic Beach restaurant known for its award-winning martinis is temporarily closed for renovations, according to an update from the business on Google.

Last week, the business posted on Google that it would be closed for renovations temporarily, however, some people have reported being contacted by the restaurant to cancel reservations made well in advance.

The business, along with many others these days, appears to have been hiring staff aggressively in recent months based on several Facebook posts.