Boom boom shrimp, donut chicken sandwiches?! First Coast Foodies chowing down at Jumbo Shrimp ballpark

Jumbo Shrimp Chef Travis Bosche is cooking up their mascot for you to eat ... Sort of.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's root, root, root for the home team -- and there is plenty more to eat than just peanuts and Cracker Jack!

One big part you can't forget about the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball game atmosphere on Opening Day is the food.

Foodies, get ready because Jumbo Shrimp Chef Travis Bosche is cooking up their mascot for you to eat ... Sort of.

"A spicy shrimp taco," Bosche said. "It is available in a couple different places. These are Georgia white shrimp. We've got a special seasoning mix here. It's a little spicy, it's a little sweet."

It's Bosche's first season as the Jumbo Shrimp chef, and he is cooking up some old favorites with a new twist.

"One of the classics that they've had here for a while that's very popular is the boom boom shrimp," Bosche said. "It's like a popcorn-style fried shrimp. We toss it in our special boom boom sauce. It's a little bit sweet, a little bit spicy. And I decided to do a sandwich."

Do you like savory or sweet? How about both, and how about getting a little wacky?

"The third is kind of a little different take on concessions food," Bosche said. "It's called the outfielder sandwich. It is fresh fried chicken tenders on a glazed doughnut as the bun, drizzled with a little bit of hot honey Datil pepper sauce."

Each food item can be found at a separate place around the stadium. Try out the favorites for yourself Tuesday evening!