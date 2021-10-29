First Coast Foodies: Vucca Street Food's on-the-go Italian will stop you in your tracks

This fancy-looking Italian food is for when you're on the go, but it'll make you stop and relish every bite.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get ready to get hungry after what you're about to see. This fancy-looking Italian food is for when you're on the go, but it'll make you stop and relish every bite. First Coast Foodies checked out Vucca Street Food.

"We like to make Italian food a little more portable," said Chef and Owner Damian Del Pizzo.

Del Pizzo is whipping up your Italian favorites straight outta your nonna's house.

For First Coast Foodies he made his chicken parmesan sandwich, beat and burrata toast, arancini, and gobble panzerotti.

"The parma sandwich, which is our go-to chicken parm sandwich," Del Pizzo began. "We've got our capicola ricotta, smoked mozzarella, fried chicken cutlet. We are going to serve it with an egg which is something that we like to add on just to take it to the next level."

All you could want out of a sandwich is in one bite. The next dish keeps it simple and unique.

"The beat and burrata toast," Del Pizzo said. "Some beautiful roasted golden beats, some red beats, little bit of fresh thyme, it's very simple."

It's topped with fresh basil and beat greens from the top of the beats. Next up: hand-rolled arancini.

"We're going to serve those with a little goat cheese yogurt on the bottom with some sage, a little bit of maple pecans."

Of course it's topped off with Pecorino Romano cheese and some micro arugula. It looks beautiful and it tastes even better.

The last dish is special for Thanksgiving. It's all the tastes of the holiday inside bread.

"Today we have the gobble panzerotti, which we're previewing for the fall," Del Pizzo said. "Basically Thanksgiving dinner stuff inside a nice dough pocket, fry it up."

You may find Vucca's on the street, but one bite transports you.

"The greatest compliment I can receive is for somebody to tell me something that I serve them is something that their grandmother would make," Del Pizzo said. "Food is love. You cook things that you you think make people happy and a lot of what we do is about making people happy. It makes them feel like their childhood so that's what we're all about."

Find where Vucca Street Food is every day on their Instagram and Facebook.