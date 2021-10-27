Historic Springfield getting in the spooky spirit with Halloween events

The big event, Bike-A-Boo will be held Friday at 6:00 pm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Free family fun surrounds Jacksonville this week leading up to Halloween.

Here’s the Buzz:

If you haven't been to the Springfield Historic District, this week is the time to do it.

Wednesday, the neighborhood will kick off its monthly Music on Main series.

Springfield Preservation and Revitalization Executive Director Kelly Rich says the fun kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Sesquicentennial Park.

“We’re excited to bring in JAMS, which is Jacksonville’s Art and Music School, and then John Lumpkin Institute will be finishing out the night with his full jazz band,” said Kelly Rich. “It’s family-friendly, dog-friendly, just bring a picnic blanket or a lawn chair.”

Rich says while you’re in the neighborhood, it’s a good chance to check out its spooky charm.

“Halloween, or really any holiday, Springfield really likes to show out because of our front porches, so we’re telling people to be sure to drive around and see all the decorations,” said Rich.

If you’re looking for an even better experience, join the Bike-A-Boo event on Friday: a bike ride through the neighborhoods to get the full tour of decorated homes.

“All age levels, all skill levels. We’ve had skateboards, golf carts,” said Rich. “The bikes will be decorated and lit up, of course, people are wearing costumes. We’re quite the spectacle riding through the neighborhood.”

No registration is required for the Bike-A-Boo. Just show up at Main Street Food Park at 6 p.m.

“Everything we offer to the community is free and open to the public. It’s not just Springfield residents,” said Rich.

Pumpkins are also being sold all week at the Main Street Food Park, and a portion of the proceeds will go towards SPAR.