The Buzz: 2021 top Halloween costumes and candy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wallets at the ready: the average person is expected to spend $103 this year on Halloween.

That's according to the Nation Retail Federation, and includes spending on Halloween costumes, candy and decorations.

Here’s the Buzz:

If you haven’t bought a costume or stocked up on candy, here’s your reminder that Halloween is just three days away.

This year, the NRF says across the country 1.8 million kids will dress up like Spiderman, 1.6 million as princesses and 1.2 million as Batman.

The NRF reports in total, consumers are expected to spend $10 billion on Halloween this year.

While costumes play a major role in Halloween, candy is another top priority.

Candystore.com reports a list of the top 10 favorite Halloween candy this year:

Reese’s Cups M&M Skittles Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn