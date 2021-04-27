Founders of Bread & Board announce burger, milkshake concept for Vystar Breezeway

Highlights of the menu will include grass-fed beef burgers, turkey burgers, hand-dipped beef corndogs and fresh-cut french fries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Soon there will be a new spot to grab juicy burgers and delicious milkshakes in the downtown area.

On Tuesday, Jacksonville-based restaurateurs of The Bread & Board announced a 'Bread & Burger' concept.

Bread & Burger will add a dining element to the VyStar Credit Union campus breezeway project that runs from 100 West Bay St. through to Independent Drive.

Highlights of the menu will include grass-fed beef burgers, herbed turkey burgers, crispy chicken breasts, hand-dipped beef corndogs and fresh-cut french fries.

Diners can also get a sweet tooth fix with a specialty milkshake menu.

"We are very excited to expand our sandwich footprint to include our take on casual meets gourmet burgers,” said Dwayne Beliakoff, co-founder.

Not only will the menu be creative, so will the venue. The restaurant will feature a kitchen made from a custom-renovated shipping container.

Plans for a wider alcohol menu are also underway for outdoor happy hours this summer.

Construction is underway and is anticipated to open later this spring.

“...With Bread & Burger, we’ll be able to cater to more of the foot traffic in downtown with another grab-and-go or sit and mingle option in the open air,” said Jonathan Cobbs, co-founder.

Bread & Burger, The Bread & Board and Estrella Cocina are actively hiring for all positions. Resumes are being accepted at info@thebreadandboard.com.