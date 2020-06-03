JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular Five Points restaurant known for fresh-baked artisanal breads and meats is expanding to downtown and bringing a slew of other local specialty food, beverage and retail partners along.

The Bread & Board announced Friday it is opening a new location at VyStar Credit Union's headquarters at 100 W. Bay St., with a new concept, Bread & Board Provisions. The new restaurant will include a 7,200 square foot specialty marketplace featuring seven other vendors:

Good Dough (handmade doughnuts)

Alewife Craft Beer Bottle Shop

Bee Friends Farm (Florida raw honey)

Layered: Cakes & Sweets by Anita Adams

Martin Coffee (specialty coffee roaster)

Saturiwa Trading Company (local and seasonal produce)

Bark Urban Dog Boutique (baked treats for dogs)

Bread & Board co-founder Dwayne Beliakoff described the new marketplace as a "farmers-market bazaar of sorts." He said the concept is being designed as an alternative to a traditional food court.

The new location is set to open this summer, marking the third Bread & Board restaurant, with the second location opening in the spring at the St. Johns Town Center.

