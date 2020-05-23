Bread & Board opening newest location at St. Johns Town Center, looking for employees

Though the restaurant is at full staff, it is looking to hire 20 additional employees between its two locations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Bread & Board, a Five Points-based eatery that specializes in artisanal sandwiches and sandwich boards, is opening up its second location at the St. Johns Town Center on Tuesday, May 26, but with some restrictions.

The restaurant, which will be located at 4413 Town Center Parkway Unit 201, will first open with curbside pick up and offer delivery for lunch and dinner to customers within five miles of the storefront.

“We are very excited and happy to announce the much-anticipated opening of our second location at the St. Johns Town Center. Our customers on the eastern side of Jacksonville now have a location that is more convenient than driving into town to experience our fresh, local flavors.” said Jonathan Cobbs, co-founder of The Bread & Board and Bread & Board Provisions.

The new location, measuring 2,800 square feet, will introduce brand new sandwiches on its menu, which will later be added to its Five Points restaurant, a release from last July said.

It will seat up to 125 people, feature outdoor patio seating, lush foilage, contemporary textiles and a second kitchen to provide catering services.

Though the restaurant is at full staff, the Bread & Board said it is looking to also hire 20 additional staff members between the Town Center location and the original Five Points location, 1030 Oak St., within the next two-to-three weeks.