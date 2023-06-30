Jaguar cub at the Jacksonville Zoo officially has a name

While some are excited about the name announcement, others on social media have been voicing their disapproval that it wasn't 'Trevor.'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens’ 12-week-old jaguar cub received his name Friday after a week-long submission period and one-day public poll.

Banks was chosen as the winning name for the cub. The name was one of four finalists chosen by zoo staff and the cub’s care specialists. Other options included Duwey, Tabai and Zuo.

While some are excited about the name announcement, others on social media have been voicing their disapproval regarding the naming process after apparent fan-favorite 'Trevor' didn't make the final cut.

"How did Trevor get left off?!" tweeted @masonevans12

"Never in my life did I think I would have beef with the zoo," tweeted @KenniMiddleton

"Don't care, should've been Trevor Roarence," tweeted 904DTWD

First Coast News asked the zoo why the name 'Trevor' wasnt selected as a finalist in the naming competition.

As it turns out, you have this guy to blame.

The zoo says it recently had a giraffe born that it named Trevor after Trevor Lawrence joined the Jaguars.

Born July 2, 2021, Trevor became the sixth calf born to mother, Luna, on exhibit at the Giraffe Overlook.

The zoo says the four jaguar names were selected by jaguar care specialists and were based on their cultural relevance in the Jacksonville community and how they related to the Jaguar species.

The zoo says Banks, which is an homage to the St. Johns River and the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, received 2,185 votes, or 30% of the total votes.

Zuco, a combination of the cub’s paternal grandparents names, Zassi and Tuco, came in second with 2,174 votes, or just over 29% of the total votes.

Duwey, a play on Duval County and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rally cry “DUUUVAL!”, took third place with 2,164 votes, or 29% of the total votes.

In fourth place was Tobai, short for “Ah Tabai,” which is the Mayan god of the hunt and protector of animals, receiving 816 votes, or 11% of all votes cast.

“Banks has captivated our community’s attention since he was born, and the success of this contest is a testament to Jacksonville’s passion for jaguars, both on and off the field.” said Nikki Smith, Chief Philanthropy and Community Engagement Officer at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

“We are beyond grateful for the support and generosity the cub and Zoo have received throughout the naming process, and we look forward to introducing him to his fans later this summer.”

The zoo says Banks continues to bond well behind the scenes with first-time mother, Babette, who just celebrated her seventh birthday on June 29.