Jags hit the field for OTAs looking to take next step with right culture and coaching continuity in place

Trevor Lawrence heads into year three. Doug Pederson returns as head coach. Calvin Ridley is in the fold. The Jags are ready to take off next season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The common theme for the Jags this offseason has been continuing to improve and build off of last season's AFC playoff run.

For the first time in years, the Jags hit the field for OTAs Monday morning with a much clearer vision and focus for next season.

In a loaded AFC, they're ready to run the table and go after a Lombardi Trophy.

With Trevor Lawrence back for his third year at quarterback and Doug Pederson returning as head coach, the Jags are well-positioned to chase down history.

Not to mention recently acquired star wideout Calvin Ridley and the many key returning players that can help this time reach heights it never has before.

Pederson said the coaching continuity is big for the team heading into next season.

"Having the same guys speaking the same language around the team and their position groups is huge in this second year. Again, it goes back to the trust factor that players have in coaches and coaches ultimately have in players," Pederson said.

"I think with all our guys the biggest thing is they're not hearing something for the first time. So now we install something or talk about a concept or get into detail the questions they're asking are much further beyond what they were asking last year. It kind of gets into the specifics of 'the defense is this, now we do this.' You have a little bit deeper level of conversation from that, especially with the quarterbacks which is always the goal," Jags offensive coordinator Press Taylor said.

Taylor said Trevor Lawrence's maturity is something that's stood out since the Jags' player exit meetings following their season-ending loss at the Chiefs back in January.

"That's the one thing about Trevor his maturity level is off the charts so you're able to sit down and say 'here's what we see, here's what we need to improve on,' He generally has the same notes for the most part. We'll ask 'What are your thoughts?' He kind of says the same thing we're tracking so that's very encouraging for us as a coaching staff to kind of already see the same things, want to improve on the same things whether that's fundamentals with him or schematics in terms of our whole offense," Taylor said.

The Jags will continue working out at OTAs through June 14 and then shut things down before training camp cranks up in late July.

They kickoff the preseason Saturday, August 12 at the Dallas Cowboys and open the 2023-24 regular season Sunday, September 10 at the Indianapolis Colts.