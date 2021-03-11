The Buzz: Aldi Advent calendars hit shelves, Braves fans celebrate World Series win

Aldi Advent Calendars go fast! Get them while you can.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aldi Advent calendars hit shelves Wednesday -- and they're expected to sell out quickly!

Here’s the Buzz: Get your Aldi Advent calendars while they’re still in stock.

Customers online are already counting down the hours until doors open.

This year’s lineup includes the all-time favorite wine calendar along with beer, Irish cream, sparkling wine, coffee, cheese, toys, chocolate, candy and many more.

On Twitter, fans of the cult favorite countdown calendars say they have "nail biting, edge-of-seat anticipation" to see if they can snag the version of the calendar they have their eye on.

Another says she is not sure what she is getting herself into and asks for luck as she braves the store, which is sure to be crowded.

Really on nail biting, edge-of-seat anticipation to see if I’ll be able to get a cheese advent calendar at Aldi this year. — M. Lovely (@meglovely) November 1, 2021

So there is an advent calendar day... I am not sure what I am getting myself into. Wish me luck as I brave Aldi tomorrow — Angie Maske-Berka (@AngieMaskeBerka) November 2, 2021

The Braves won their first World Series in 26 years and fans couldn’t be more excited!

Here’s the Buzz: Brave fans took to Twitter last night after Atlanta beat Houston 7-0 in game six.

Although the game was in Houston, back at home fans celebrated during a watch party at Truist Park.

Truist Park is BUMPING right now back in Atlanta



(via wsbtv on IG) pic.twitter.com/SL7MsPrGFs — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 3, 2021

Other fans, at the game, were in disbelief, shedding tears of joy.

“I’ve been waiting for 26 years”



Braves fans are in tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/iZgocew9BY — br_betting (@br_betting) November 3, 2021