Looking out for red flags when online shopping this holiday season

The Better Business Bureau has a list of ways to keep you safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As many folks start to check off their Christmas list this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure online shoppers are paying attention to the website they visit.

Here’s the Buzz:

The BBB is warning shoppers about online scams.

A few red flags to look out for:

If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is . The top motivating factor for people who made a purchase then lost money was price. Don’t shop on price alone.

. The top motivating factor for people who made a purchase then lost money was price. Don’t shop on price alone. Be careful purchasing sought-after products, especially during the holiday season. The risk of online purchase scams rises during the holidays because more people are making online purchases, and scammers offer the most popular products for the season at great prices.

The risk of online purchase scams rises during the holidays because more people are making online purchases, and scammers offer the most popular products for the season at great prices. Use secure and traceable transactions and payment methods. According to BBB's research, those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money. Be cautious when paying by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods. Learn more about payment types and how to use each safely.

For more tips, click here.

Annual Thanksgiving traditions are coming back bigger and better after COVID-19 forced changes in 2020.

Here’s the Buzz:

Macy’s announced Monday the celebrity lineup for its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, including:

Aespa, Andy Grammar, Chris Lane, Darren Criss, Foreigner, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, Jordan Fisher, Josh Dela Cruz, Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kelly Rowland, Kim Petras, Kristin Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Tauren Wells and Zoe Wees.

The 95th parade will kick off in the streets of New York City on Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. You can watch it live on NBC12.

Talk about a high-ticket item! A Super Mario Bros 2 video game sells for $88,000.

Here’s the Buzz:

The 33-year-old video game was found in the back of a closet at an Indiana home being prepped for an estate auction.