Jacksonville families can enjoy free activities for kids during 'Kids Free November'

Parents, get the kids ready for some free fun! A dozen businesses are offering special deals all month long.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local businesses are helping families save money this holiday season with Kids Free November.

Here’s The Buzz:

Several local businesses are participating in Visits Jacksonville’s Kids Free November, offering special deals all month long.

“Every year we participate in Kids Free November because we believe it’s important for the community to see what we have to offer,” said Vanessa Davis, The Ritz Theatre and Museum Business Development Manager.

All month long, kids will get in free at the Ritz with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Davis says it’s a great way to show kids a piece of Jacksonville history.

“They can learn about James Weldon Johnson, his brother Johns Rosamond Johnson, what life use to be like here. It’s just a really good time to step back in time and realize how important this area was and how important Jacksonville is to North East Florida,” Davis said.

When you're done at the museum, you can head down the street to Sweet Pete’s.

“We have candy activities, classes, parties and field trips, and we also have one of the largest candy selections in the Southeast," said founder Peter Behringer, who said kids will get free gummy kabobs this month.

“The selection of gummies they can kind of put on a skewer, and it’s fun for kids too. It’s a little something extra for them,” Behringer said.

Behringer said it’s giving families a reason to get out of the house and out having fun.

“Especially in these times when things are so bad everywhere, to have a place where people can come still and have fun,” Davis said. “We’re always trying to give something for people to do and enjoy time with their friends and family, and I think that’s especially important now.”

Art & Culture

MOSH Up to 5 children (ages 3-12) get in FREE per paying adult. No coupon necessary. Cannot be used for special events or combined with any other discounts/offers. This offer is not intended for schools, organizations or associations.

Durkeeville museum Valid only November 1 – November 30, 2021. Up to 5 children (ages 12 and under) get in FREE with a general admission paying adult. No coupon necessary. Cannot be used for special events or combined with any other discounts/offers. This offer is not intended for schools, organizations or associations. All children receive a free book of their choice.

Ritz theatre Valid only November 1 – November 30, 2021. For any adult ticket purchase, you will receive a ticket for a child ages seven to 17 for free. Also, earn a free wall banner or poster to anyone that follows both of our social media pages, signs up for the newsletter, and stops by in November. Must have proof of 3 digital accomplishments to be gifted the free poster.

Cummer Valid only November 1 – November 30, 2021. Children ages 6 to 12 get in FREE with a general admission paying adult



Entertainment

King Pins Valid only November 1 - November 30, 2021. Up to 5 children (ages 3-12) get in FREE with a general admission paying adult.

Sweet Pete's Limit 2 gummy kabobs per kid.

Offered Tuesday-Friday from 4pm-6pm.

No appointment necessary.

Valid only November 1-30, 2021. This offer is not intended for schools, organizations or associations.

Main Event Kids 12 and under will receive FREE bowling shoes with the purchase of a bowling lane reservation, one-hour minimum. Cannot be combined with any other discounts/offers including but not limited to All Activity Pass and Monday Night Madness. Must present offer on a mobile device or mention ‘Jax Kids Free November’ at the Bowl Desk upon arrival. Offer valid November 1 – November 30, 2021. This offer is not intended for schools, organizations or associations. Not applicable to group event reservations or online bowling reservations.

Autobahn Valid only November 1 - November 30, 2021. 1 Hour of unlimited arcade time FREE with any race purchase.



Outdoor