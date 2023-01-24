World’s largest bounce house inflates in Jacksonville this February

The event is an all-ages affair that includes sessions for adults, teens and toddlers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re longing for those childhood days of jumping around in a huge bounce house, you’re in luck!

What's being billed as the biggest one in the world is coming to Jacksonville.

The massive bounce house is packed with inflatable basketball hoops, a giant slide and plenty of “Instagram-able” objects, according to the official website. Apart from the main attraction, the tour features live music, confetti blasts and a surrounding entertainment area called “Bounce Village.”

The event is an all-ages affair that includes sessions for adults, teens and toddlers.

The event will take place at the Riverfront Plaza in Downtown Jacksonville, located at 2 Independent Drive.

Event dates include Friday, February 17th; Saturday, February 18th; Sunday, February 19th.