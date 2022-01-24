World’s largest bounce house coming to Jacksonville

It's the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes three massive inflatable attractions.

What's being called the biggest bounce house in the World is coming to Jacksonville next month!

The Big Bounce America tour will be in town starting Feb. 18 and will run to Feb. 20.

It's the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes three massive inflatable attractions: the world’s largest bounce house, an incredible 900+ ft long obstacle course named the Giant, and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE, turning up the wow-factor on family-friendly entertainment.

Worried about fragile little ones getting mixed in with older ones? You can book different sessions depending on how old your child is. There's even an adult jump session!

The inspiration for The Big Bounce America came when the founders attended a festival in Scotland, a spokesperson said. The vision for creating the largest bounce house in the world was sparked, and The Big Bounce America was born.