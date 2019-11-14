What's being called the biggest bounce house in the World is coming to Jacksonville this weekend!

The The Big Bounce America tour is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes three massive inflatable attractions: the world’s largest bounce house, an incredible 900+ ft long obstacle course named the Giant, and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE, turning up the wow-factor on family-friendly entertainment.

The inspiration for The Big Bounce America came when the founders attended a festival in Scotland, a spokesperson said. The vision for creating the largest bounce house in the world was sparked, and The Big Bounce America was born.

The bounce house will make a stop at the Morocco Shrine Auditorium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the event are available now.

Click here for purchasing information.

World’s largest bounce house comes to Jacksonville

Big Bounce America