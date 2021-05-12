Tickets on sale Friday for Zac Brown Band in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready for a chicken-fried boot tappin' good time
Zac Brown Band, along with Bold Events and Live Nation, announced their long-awaited return to the road with 2021’s “The Comeback Tour.”
After a 14-month hiatus from touring due to COVID-19, the band's tour will include a stop at Daily’s Place on Friday, October 8 at 7 p.m.
“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” said Zac Brown. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.”
The Zac Brown Band will perform with special guests Devin Dawson and Ashland Craft.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon at www.dailysplace.com. For complete ticket information, including all presales and ticket prices, click here.