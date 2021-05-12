Tickets on sale Friday for Zac Brown Band in Jacksonville

After a 14-month hiatus from touring due to COVID-19, the band's tour will include a stop at Daily’s Place on October 8.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready for a chicken-fried boot tappin' good time

Zac Brown Band, along with Bold Events and Live Nation, announced their long-awaited return to the road with 2021’s “The Comeback Tour.”

After a 14-month hiatus from touring due to COVID-19, the band's tour will include a stop at Daily’s Place on Friday, October 8 at 7 p.m.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” said Zac Brown. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.”

The Zac Brown Band will perform with special guests Devin Dawson and Ashland Craft.