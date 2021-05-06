Justin Bieber to bring world tour to Jacksonville in 2022

The Justice World Tour is scheduled to stop at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 7, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Justin Bieber’s world tour is coming to Jacksonville in 2022!

The Grammy-award winner's tour, initially scheduled for 2021, was pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions across the country.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a press release. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Tickets will go on sale in May, though a specific date has not been announced yet.

Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2021 tour will receive email updates with event information and alternatives if they are unable to attend the 2022 concert date.

Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which supports causes that embody justice in action.

Bieber returns to the road after making history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum hit “Peaches.”

More details for the highly anticipated tour will be posted at justinbiebermusic.com.