Altitude Trampoline Park hosting grand opening

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The first Altitude Trampoline Park at Jacksonville Beach is hosting a grand opening celebration Saturday at 11 a.m.
The first 100 guests in line will win a free 30-day membership for endless jumps.
- There will be a photo booth, face painter, music, prize-winning raffles, games, and a special fire truck tour by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
“Ultimately kids of all ages are invited to have fun and show off their tricks but we also offer activities to our younger jumpers with soft play type of activities," Director of Field Marketing Michael Migliorino. "We really enjoy having families out to break out from the everyday route have some fun and get something to eat as well.”
Check out the park's August specials:
- Free jumping hour from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Four guests for $35 includes one pizza, four waters, and one hour of jump every day after 5 p.m.
- August 8-12 jump two hours for only $2
For more information on the park click here.